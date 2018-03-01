BENGALURU: To ensure that the second year pre-university final exams, scheduled to begin from Thursday, are conducted smoothly, the department of pre-university education has sought preventive custody of all those who were involved in question paper leak cases during previous examinations.

Sources in the pre-university education department, while confirming this, said that a request has been made to the police department regarding this a week ago. “As the people associated with question paper leaks during 2016 exams and also the ones involved in leaks before that, are all out on bail, we need to be alert. Despite having a secure examination system in place, we cannot take risks,” explained a source.

“As a preventive measure, we have requested for detention of all suspects involved in the previous question paper leak cases. We are taking measures to ensure that the question papers reach the exam centres safely. It is the duty of the department to conduct error-free exams,” an official said.

During the March/April 2016 PUC II examinations, the Chemistry question paper was leaked twice and the officials and government had a tough time. The case was handed over to the CID after which 14 people involved in the leak were arrested. Among those arrested were Rudrappa, a PWD staffer, and Obalaraju, the then personal secretary to the Medical Education Minister.

Interestingly, though the accused in the case were booked under the KCOCA (Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes) Act, which is non-bailable, they still managed to get bail and are now out. The case is still with CID for further investigation.

Take note

In case of any rumours about paper leaks, contact Joint Director of PUE department on 9741939892.

If you have doubts, call helpline 080-23083900 from 8am to 8pm.

Teachers protest

Teachers working in PU colleges in the state have decided to take part in examination work by wearing a black band on the arms as a mark of protest against the government for not considering their demands related to pay hike.