From giving cheques to mothers of newborn girls to meeting medical expenses of students studying in BBMP schools, the civic body’s budget this year had something for people from different walks of life

PINK BABIES

Mayor Sampath Raj had given cheque to mothers of newborn girls that were born on January 1. The same has been announced in the budget for the next January 1. Under Pink Baby scheme, D1.2 crore has been allotted where D5 lakh will be given to the parents of a girl child born on January 1.

FOR STUDENTS

A sum of D2 crore will be kept in nationalised banks and the interest will be utilised to cover the medical expenses of the students studying in BBMP schools and colleges. Health check-ups will also be conducted every month for these students at their schools and colleges.

LOWER PRICE MEDICINE

Along with Indira Canteen and Palike hospitals, Janoushada centres will be started where medicines will be available for a lower price. Distribution of stents for eligible patients at a free of cost will be provided. Health kits will be provided to postnatal mothers at BBMP hospitals.

KANNADA BUS STNS

To promote Kannada culture, BBMP will select a few bus stands where works of famous Kannada personalities will be displayed. These bus stations will also have WiFi, drinking water, toilet and other facilities and D5 crore has been allotted for same.

Storm water management gets a push, but lacks direction

The safeguarding of water bodies received major attention in BBMP budget, which announced strict fines of D1 lakh and D5 lakh for tractors and lorries dumping solid waste into stormwater drains, lakes and catchment areas. However, experts said it is yet to be seen how the civic body would implement the fines. According to Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee at CIVIC, an NGO working on civic and social issues, the increased penalties were a good beginning. “But unless the BBMP enforces the rule by setting up CCTV cameras, the dumping will go on.” Solid waste management grabbed a major chunk of the budget with about D1,066.88 crore, or 11.44 per cent of the budget.

Rainwater harvesting pits in drains to restore groundwater

Bengaluru: With fears of a water crisis looming large over the city, the BBMP has focused on harnessing rainwater in its budget. Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits in drains, parks and other open places were announced. Experts say this has to be done before the pre-monsoon showers in May. Taxation and Finance Committee Chairman M Mahadev, in his budget speech, stressed on constructing RWH pits in all drains, including primary and secondary. Environmentalist Yellappa Reddy said that in Bengaluru 85 per cent of ground area has been sealed and water cannot percolate to the ground. He also proposed constructing 3-foot-deep RWH pits in parks, premises of schools and colleges and other open spaces. A sum of Rs 7 crore has been allotted for this.

Announcements for roads

White topping of 150 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads

Comprehensive dvpt of 100km of major roads in BBMP limits

Development of grade separators at 8 junctions for reduction of traffic congestion

Development of 250 km of pedestrian pathway at various roads

Development of 14 roads which provide parallel connectivity to ITPL

Development of NAL wind tunnel road in lieu of property given by HAL

other plans

All circulars, meeting notices, proceedings will be circulated in electronic form

It is proposed to implement free Wi-Fi hotspots in 400 places across major roads, BBMP offices and bus stands

D15 crore is earmarked to set up dialysis centres in Pulikeshinagar, Vijayanagara, Jayanagara, Bommanahalli