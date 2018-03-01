BENGALURU: The new cobblestoned Church Street (from Brigade Road to St Mark’s Road) will finally be thrown open to the public on Thursday. After missing several deadlines, the model road is ready. When asked if the road will be made vehicle-free, M Lokesh, Executive Engineer, BBMP said, “We have not decided on making the road vehicle-free as yet. We will explore any possibility on those lines.”

The street is one-of-its-kind with patterned cobble stones, ample space for pedestrians, and music and solar powered street lights.While the direction of vehicular movement will remain the same as earlier with one-way traffic from Brigade Road to Museum road, two-wheeler parking bays have been created along the stretch.

(Top) Bird’s-eye view of Church Street, which is all set to open to the public;

a concept cycle stand at Church Street | Pushkar V

While people and commercial establishments are excited about the opening of the street, cyclists too have something in store. NGO ‘Artand’ has installed 28 cycle stands across in the shape of chess pieces, skateboards, among others. Each stand can accommodate two cycles. An eight-member team has designed the stands. Speaking to Express, Vinay Kumar, Head of Technology, Artand, said, “With the help of art we want to encourage people to use cycle.” M Lokesh, Executive Engineer, BBMP said, “With these unique cycle-stands we want to attract and encourage people to use cycles” he said.