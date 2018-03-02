BENGALURU: Bangalore University has allegedly ignored the direction given by the public accounts committee of the state legislation to suspend the university’s executive engineer for causing the state exchequer a loss of Rs 1.59 crore.

As per the communication to the university by the committee, it was directed to suspend the executive engineer for delaying the construction of a post graduate centre at Kolar which has caused a lose of `1.59 crore to the state government. On January 19, the committee had asked the university authorities to suspend him immediately. But till date, the university has not initiated any action.

The committee, which is meeting on Friday, has asked the principal secretary of the higher education department to appear before the committee with officials related to the case.According to the committee, it has been 10 years since the construction of Kolar post graduate centre started. In 2017, the state government handed over 30 acres to Bangalore University in Kolar to construct the centre.

After a delay of five months, in September 2008, the land was handed over to contractors who won the tender and a building plan was given between September 2008 and June 2010. “The contractors however stopped the work in June 2010 saying that the contract agreement is over. They later requested for revised prices and the university approved revised rates of Rs 8.93 crore, which was Rs 1.59 crore in excess,” a committee member explained.