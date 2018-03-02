BENGALURU:In a suspected case of murder for gain, a 26-year-old woman who was said to be alone at home, was found murdered with her throat slit.The incident took place at Kasturbanagar in Byatarayanapura police station limits on Thursday morning. The assailants have decamped with valuables worth around Rs 1.5 lakh and the police have formed special teams to crack the case.

Kavita

The deceased is Kavita. She was married to Shivaram, a worker in a plywood manufacturing unit in Nayandanahalli, around 11 years ago. The couple have two sons — Likhith (10) and Harsha (7). The family lives in a house located at the 5th Cross in Kasturbanagar 6th Main. As usual, Kavita had dropped both her sons at their school, about a kilometre away from their house. She had returned home around 8.30am. Her husband, Shivaram, also left the house around the same time for work, the police said.

“The incident came to light when Kavita’s father, who lives on the next road, came to visit her around 9.45am. He found the door open and as he went in, Kavita was lying in a pool of blood. He immediately informed Shivaram and the police. The assailants had murdered Kavita by slitting her throat. Shivaram has complained that gold valuables and cash, total worth around Rs 1.50 lakh was stolen from the house. We have taken up a murder case and are investigating it in all angles,” the police said.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that Shivaram was in his office when the incident took place. There is no sign of forcible entry into the house, raising suspicions that someone known to Kavita was behind the murder. Also, the scene of crime suggests there was only one killer. Only after nabbing him, it will be known whether the murder was for gain or over some personal issue,” the police added.The Byatarayanapura police have registered a murder case and have formed three special teams to crack the case.