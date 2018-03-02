BENGALURU:A 52-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her landlord over lease dispute at Tavarekere in Suddaguntepalya police station limits on Wednesday night. There was a dispute over leasing out a house and it allegedly led to the murder, the police said.

The deceased is Kamalamma, a native of Chikkaballapur. She was residing in the city for the last eight years along with her son, daughter and son-in-law. All of them are daily wagers. The assailant, Jagadish alias Jagga, a resident of Sunkadakatte, is at large.

A police officer said, “The incident took place around 8.30 pm. Kamalamma was sitting outside the house and her family was inside watching tv. It is an independent house and eight years ago, Jagadish had leased it out to Kamalamma for `4 lakh.” “Recently Jagadish had asked Kamalamma to pay more money to renew lease agreement. Kamalamma, however, said she wants to vacate and asked him to give back the lease amount. Jagadish thought he would lease out the house to another tenant for a bigger amount, and then return Kamalamma’s money, but the latter wasn’t ready to vacate the house until Jagadish paid her the full amount,” he added.

“Jagadish called her over phone and told her that he wanted to discuss the issue. He went to her place and a heated argument ensued. Jagadish attacked her with a knife and stabbed her in the neck. Kamalamma started screaming and Jagadish fled the scene. She was rushed to St Johns hospital where she succumbed,” the officer added.