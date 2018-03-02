BENGALURU:A 42-year-old employee of a marketing agency has been arrested for allegedly installing a hidden camera in his neighbour’s bathroom. The arrested is Jeevan Seth, a resident of Saravaboumanagar. The complainant noticed a hidden camera in her bathroom and informed her husband. They filed a police complaint and handed over the camera to the Mico Layout police a week ago.

During investigation, police suspected Jeevan’s involvement and picked him up for interrogation following which he confessed to the crime. Jeevan and the complainant stay in the same floor of a multi-storeyed building. When the complainant went down to buy vegetables, he entered her house and allegedly fixed a camera. Mico Layout police said Jeevan was involved in similar incidents before but no complaints were registered. He had recently shifted from Koramangala.Jeeven has been sent to judicial custody. Police have seized his laptop and other gadgets for further probe.