BENGALURU:“I have taken special permission at office , just to write the exam for Sanjay. I was at the examination centre half an hour before the exams,’’ says 31-year-old Pushpa Priya, who works with a private IT firm. This was her 658th exam as a scribe and she has another six exams to go this month.

On Thursday, Pushpa who resides near BTM Layout left home early in the morning to reach Yelahanka Government college catching two buses, skipping her breakfast. Her father Nagaraj has been bed-ridden after he met with an accident, her mother Mallamma used to earn `500 a month managing everything. “Education fees were paid by a polio affected person, since then I wanted to do something good in return to society,’’ she said.

“There are many candidates who wants to complete their education are waiting. There are a few scribes. This is a noble cause, people has to volunteer,’’ she added. All it requires is listening ability and patience. “We need to repeat questions many time, only then they can tell answers,’’ she winds up.