BENGALURU: Hennur Police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old attender of a private international school for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old boy. The incident took place on Wednesday when the boy went to answer nature’s call in the restroom and Srinivas followed him.

A police officer said Srinivas, who was working with the international school for seven years, fondled the boy who is a Class 1 student. After a while, the boy was let out from the toilet. When he reached home, he narrated the incident to his father. On Thursday, the parents approached Hennur Police and filed a written compliant.

After verifying details of the incident, Srinivas was arrested and booked under POCSO Act. “A team of policemen visited the school and obtained CCTV footage as part of the investigation. We have also verified the background of the accused to ascertain whether he was involved in any similar crime earlier. He is not a permanent staff of the school. The statement from the school authorities is yet to be recorded,” the officer added.

The school authorities said, “Members of the child protection committee followed the prescribed norms and ensured that a police complaint was registered. The school has terminated the services of Srinivas who has been working in the school for the past seven years.” The principal added that she had not received a complaint against any of the school staff in the past.

Previous incidents

Feb 2017: A 3-year-old was sexually harassed by a supervisor of a nursery in Maratthalli. The police had arrested the accused and the school principal.

Sept 2017: A 4-year-old girl was molested by a security guard at a school in Jalahalli. The incident came to light when she told her parents that she felt like vomiting. When they asked her what was wrong, she told them the guard had touched her inappropriately.