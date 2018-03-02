BENGALURU:With the population of Bengaluru growing and the city spreading outwards, the urban sprawl including residential complexes, entertainment centres, roads, highways and bridges have infringed on the habitat of leopards. The sighting of leopards with its cubs, especially during February-May, is quite common and people have reported the presence of these predators near big apartment complexes on Kanakapura Road, Mysore Road, Kengeri, Bengaluru University and other places.

These places are surrounded by bushy plains, and hillocks - an ideal habitat for leopards.Mere sighting of the big cat leads to demands for its capture and release far away, say forest officials. Citing a recent incident where a leopard was spotted on a hillock in Ramnagara district at the same time every day, Ramanagara Assistant Conservator of Forests Ramakrishnappa said, “A local resident complained to us that they were seeing the animal almost every day. As we began our investigations, we saw that there was regular dumping of chicken waste at a particular spot every day. Attracted by this, the leopard has started haunting this residential area. Once we stopped this dumping, the leopard vanished after a few days.”

Wildlife activists add, “Leopards are attracted by meat and chicken waste as also street dogs which are easy prey for the animal. This is another reason whey the big cats enter urban spaces. We have to keep our surroundings clean as dogs too are attracted by meat waste and in the process, the big cats too come for both. We should learn to live with leopards in urban spaces as we have occupied their habitat.”

Leopard expert Dr Vidya Athreya says, “People need to panic, they need to take precautions. We have, in fact, made posters in both Kannada and English to alert people what they should do in the event of a sighting. The leopards are very scared of people and will keep away. Panic will only lead to action from people and then the situation will go out of control.”

Precautions for People

Usually leopards avoid people so keep calm

Do not corner a leopard

Never surround a leopard

Give it the right of way to disappear

Mere sightings does not mean conflict, so keep cool

No loud action or aggressive posturing

No crowding around the leopard, it will panic

If dark, play music on your mobile, leopards will avoid you

Dispose off all waste in your neighbourhood

No feral dogs should be present in the vicinity