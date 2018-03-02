CHAMARAJANAGAR: Even before the Congress could salvage its image that took a beating after Youth Congress leader M Nalapad Haris and his friends’ alleged attack on a youth at a pub in Bengaluru, a Congress leader associated with its social media wing and his friends have assaulted a KSRTC bus conductor here on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses.

The Congress neta, Mahadevaswamy, was enraged after his cell phone slipped from his hand when the conductor was trying to send a passenger to the front. That was reason enough for the neta and his friends to thrash conductor Raju black and blue. They even allegedly demanded that the conductor either get the cell phone replaced or get the scratches repaired.

A Congress neta assaulted a conductor over the damage to his phone here on Thursday.Raju, conductor of Chamarajnagar-B R Hills bus, was assaulted near Yelandur bus station in broad day light, according to eyewitnesses. The public remained mute spectators all the while. Mahadevaswamy is the Congress party’s Yelandur unit’s social media head. As the injured Raju, accompanied by the driver, proceeded to Yelandur police station to lodge a complaint, Mahadevaswamy’s supporters allegedly warned him against doing so. They even allegedly threatened him that they won’t allow him to work on this route if he filed a complaint and pressed for a compromise.

Raju was forced to rethink on lodging a complaint as he feared he may be attacked when he would be on duty in rural areas. Raju, who narrated the incident to the policemen at the police station, however, refused to file a complaint.

The ruling Congress has been facing flak over its leaders indulging in unlawful acts.Around the same time when Nalapad and his friends, who are currently behind the bars, allegedly assaulted a youth, another Congress leader, Narayanswamy, had allegedly poured patrol in a Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike office and threatened to set fire to it as the official was not “cooperating” in issuing documents related to a land deal. He too has been arrested by the police.