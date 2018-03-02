BENGALURU:Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) B N S Reddy demanded a court-monitored probe into Mohammed Nalapad’s alleged assault incident here on Thursday, alleging that the investigating officers were put under pressure.Reddy, who had visited Vidvat at Mallya Hospital two weeks ago, termed the incident ‘ghastly and cruel,’ and said it had dented the city’s image. “The fact that such an incident occurred at an upscale cafe, without any provocation, is a shame for the city. It has shaken people’s confidence,” he said.

Mohammed Nalapad

He raised several questions - Why the case was not registered immediately? Why was Mohammed, the accused, not arrested immediately? Where was he until his arrest and who gave him refuge until then? Why did the Farzi Café management remain mute spectators? What were the bouncers at the pub doing? Why did more than 50 security guards of UB City not do anything?

He indicated that pressure was exerted on the investigating officers. He claimed if call records of investigating officers, including suspended officials Inspector Vijay Hadagali and ACP Manjunath Talavara, were obtained, they would ‘reveal dark secrets’. Reddy brought up an incident wherein the husband of a BBMP corporator, at a public forum and in presence of MLA N A Haris, had questioned why Vidvat had come to Shantinagar from Dollars Colony. “This is shocking. Is Shantinagar a different country? And Haris could have condemned the remark but he did not,” Reddy said.

He also claimed that someone put pressure on the hospital for Vidvat to be moved from the ICU ward to the general ward.In response to the incident, Reddy intends to initiate a campaign termed ‘BhayaMukta Bengaluru,’ which would increase citizens’ role in fighting crime. A movement called ‘Nagarikara Surakshe Abhiyana’ proposes to make citizens raise their voice against such incidents in the future. Citizens can join Bhayamukta Bengaluru by giving a missed call to 9019551122.