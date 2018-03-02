BENGALURU: A city sessions court convicted a 28-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl last year and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment recently.The convicted is Anand, a resident of Kanakapura town, in Ramanagaram district.In March 2017, the girl’s father had filed a complaint with the Puttenahalli police that his daughter had gone missing and suspected the role of Anand.

The police traced both the accused and the girl. Investigations revealed that Anand had kidnapped the girl from near her residence at Jaraganahalli in JP Nagar and raped her in a lodge at Kabbalu near Kanakapura. The police arrested the accused and had filed a chargesheet and booking the accused for kidnap, rape and criminal intimidation under the provisions of the IPC and also under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

To ensure speedy trial and witnesses appear for hearing regularly, a court monitoring cell for this case was set up in the station.Judge of the 54th City Civil and Sessions Court M Lathakumari pronounced the accused guilty. The court sentenced him to seven years of simple imprisonment and slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 for rape, and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and `25,000 penalty for charges under the POCSO Act.

Puttenahalli police inspector T M Dharmendra had investigated the case and filed the chargesheet, while Senior Public Prosecutor Channavenkataramanappa had argued the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Anand, has two wives and three children — two from the first wife and one from the second. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to undergo 10 years imprisonment by a Kanakapura court in connection with an attempt to murder case registered in Kanakapura town police station in 2014. Challenging the judgement, he had moved the Karnataka High Court and was out on bail.