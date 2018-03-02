BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the state government’s ‘Sulabh Nondani Scheme’. The Court observed that the scheme, introduced to submit documents online for registration of properties, was serving the public interest.

The petition filed by K S Yathiraj of Anekal in Bengaluru rural district and three others from Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan.The court said the state government introduced ‘Sulabh Nondani’ scheme on September 12, 2017 for online submission of documents for registration, payment of fees, etc.

The government order found it was serving the public interest so as to ameliorate the difficulties being faced by the common man and same was not against law, the court observed. In view of this, the court said, there is no reason to interfere with the GO.