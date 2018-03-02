BENGALURU:Even after three days since serial killer and rapist Jaishankar alias ‘Psycho’ Shankar committed suicide, none of his family members or relatives have come forward to collect his body. Thus, the police have decided to conduct an autopsy as per legal formalities, on Friday.

‘Psycho’ Shankar

Police sources said that their attempts to convince Shankar’s family members to collect his body went in vain. “As they have not come forward, we will initiate the legal process and conduct the postmortem on Friday morning. As he was a convict prisoner, his postmortem has to be conducted in the presence of a magistrate and prison officials, and the entire process will be video recorded. After the postmortem, we will only perform his last rites,” a source said.

Shankar was brought to Victoria Hospital on Tuesday after he tried to end his life by slitting his throat inside the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara around 2.30am the same day. He had succumbed around 5.30am in the hospital.