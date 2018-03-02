BENGALURU: Despite several warnings from the department and college authorities to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the schedule, some students ignored and missed the exams on day one as they reached late. Over 30 students assigned to write the PUC II exams at Goodwin School exam centre at Coles Park in the city were not allowed to write the exams as they were 45 minutes late to the exam hall.

Students who wrote the exams at this centre alleged that the latecomers were initially allowed but after other students opposed it, they students were sent out. “Those students arrived at 10.50am and we all got our question paper and answer scripts at 10.15am. Despite being late, the room invigilator allowed them and provided question paper and answer scripts. But, we raised objection to it and then they sent them out,” said a student.

Under the secured examination system, examination centres have been allotted to students randomly. So, students have got centres located at far away places. “Keeping this issue and the problems raised during 2016 exams we have informed students well in advance to reach the centre half an hour before the start of the exams. But many ignored this and missed their exams,” said an official from the department of PUE.

“I agree it is my mistake. I had to reach the centre on time. But I was stuck in traffic and reached late. It takes half an hour for me to reach the centre from home, but today the traffic was bad,” said a student who missed the exam.

Even parents joined the students and requested the centre authorities to allow their children to write the exams, but to no avail. Those who missed out can appear for supplementary exams conducted in May/June 2018.

Good start

It was a good start for students this year and there were no untoward incidents were reported. According to information available from the department, the question papers reached the centres in time and no delay was reported. Students who attempted Physics and Economics papers were happy as they said both were easy. Students said the Physics paper was very similar to the previous year’s paper. Even subject experts felt the same.

Who will monitor CCTV?

The department ensured installation of CCTV cameras at all the exam centres, but the question is who is monitoring them? Though there were CCTVs two students tried malpractice and were debarred. Two students who were writing Economics at Karjagi centre in Afzalpur were caught whil copying and debarred. Students felt that CCTVs were installed to scare them and they were not working actually.