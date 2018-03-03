BENGALURU: A 28-year-old software engineer died after he accidentally fell from the 9th floor of a luxury apartment in Bellandur late on Thursday night. The deceased is Gautam Kumar, a native of Bihar. He was having a Holi party at his place in Sobha Daisy apartment in Green Glen Layout, Bellandur. Police have ruled out any foul play in his death.

Gautam Kumar

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 11.30pm when Gautam, a senior software engineer in a private firm, and his friends Kumar Saurav, Ranjith Sahu, Yadhu Vanshi and Soumendu were consuming alcohol. Gautam shared the apartment with three of these friends, and had moved in just two years ago.

Saurav, who has been living here for the last four years, said “When we were drinking, he received a phone call and went to the balcony. We heard him talking over the phone. So we did not go near the balcony. But even after 15 minutes when he did not come inside, we went to see what happened. He wasn’t there. So we peeped over the railing and found him lying in a pool of blood.”

They immediately called an ambulance and alerted the security guards. They took Kumar to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was then shifted to St John’s Hospital for postmortem.The five friends had decided to have a Holi party on Thursday evening as they had a holiday on Friday, Saurav said. Police verified CCTV footages and found nothing suspicious.

Gautam’s younger sister Swati, a business analyst living in Nagawara, was informed about the incident.

She filed a case with Bellandur police, but made no allegations against her brother’s friends. She said her brother was unmarried and often indulged in excessive drinking and fell down after losing control in an inebriated state. Swati said her brother often visited her on weekends, and had no differences with his roommates.

“Safety measures were found to be in place in the apartment block and no negligence was found to be the cause of the mishap. Everything is recorded in the CCTV camera and the deceased person’s family statement is also recorded,” an officer added.