BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court on Friday orally observed that attention needed to be given to the traffic problem in Bengaluru. A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav made this observation while hearing PIL filed by N Nagesh, a social worker. The petitioner sought directions of the court to authorities to take steps for halting and parking of KSRTC and private buses on the outskirts of the city to prevent traffic congestion within the city. Nagesh also contended that the government has constructed bus stands on the outskirts of the city, spending crores of rupees, but they were unutilised.