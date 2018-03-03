BENGALURU: Akhila Damodaran speaks to a few top chefs in the city about what they like other than cooking and who is the one celebrity they would like to cook for

‘I would be a footballer if not chef’

CHEF ANUPAM BANERJEE

A famous person you would like to cook for?

I would have liked to cook for former First Lady Michelle Obama. She was known to champion nutritious dishes. I would cook a beautiful poached salmon with fresh baby carrots and broccoli and finish the meal with a simple yet classic dessert such as a sweet and tart Blueberry Cobbler with caramel ice cream.

What do you do when you are not cooking?

I love to read and also follow sports, especially football.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

I would be associated with Liverpool Football Club in some capacity or other.

If it were the last weekend on earth, which city and restaurant you would be eating in?

Restaurant Paul Bocuse in Lyon. I remember meeting this culinary legend and have always been struck by his aura which remains in our hearts, even though he is no more.

‘I listen to RD Burman’

CHEF ASHISH SANYAL

A famous personality you

would like to cook for?

Amitabh Bachchan and I would cook Bhindi Singhara for him.

What do you do when you are not cooking?

Listen to R D Burman and/or long drives

If you weren’t a chef, what would

you be doing for a living?

I would have served the Army.

‘I would travel and eat specialities of each country’

CHEF NIMISH BHATIA

A famous person you would like to cook for?

I can think of Mrs. Farzana Contarctor or Mr. Rocky Mohan. I would cook may be a Nallii...

If it were the last weekend on earth, which city and restaurant you would be eating in?

I would love to get the ingredients I crave for and cook them and enjoy relishing it. I would otherwise love to go to Istambul for its kebabs, Tokyo for Sushi & Shashimi, Noma in Copenhagen, Gawalmandi in Lahore, Sitaram Cholley Bhatoore in Delhi, Nalli at Karim’s Delhi, Eleven Madison Park, New York, The Fat Duck in London, Meal with Waza Gulam Rasool in Kashmir, Arasalan in Kolkata and so on.

‘I would spend last weekend on earth with parents’

CHEF AJIT RAMAN

A famous person you would like to cook for?

I would love to cook a hearty blanc de poulet with fresh mushrooms et all for Jeremy Clarkson and squad.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

Submariner

If it were the last weekend on earth, which city and restaurant you would be eating in?

I would rather be eating at home with my parents for my last weekend on earth. Nothing else should matter then.

‘I would eat at Tokyo on last weekend on earth’

Chef Abhijit Saha

A famous person you would like to cook for?

Chief Executive Officer of Lego, Joergen Vig Knudstorp. Lego tops the list of CSR contributors in the world. I would make multigrain Khichri using various ancient grains of the world with organic vegetables.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

Creative Director in advertising

If it were the last weekend on earth, which city and restaurant you would be eating in?

Narisawa, Tokyo

‘If not chef, I would be a vet’

CHEF ANTHONY HUANG

A famous person you would like to cook for?

Shahrukh Khan.

What do you do when you are not cooking?

I enjoy driving and going somewhere for a meal.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

I would have been a veterinarian as I love animals.

If it were the last weekend on earth, where would be eating at?

I would go back to all my college canteens and restaurants and reminiscence about the great times.

‘I fly kites when not cooking’

CHEF LUQMAN

A famous person you would like to cook for?

Virat Kohli. I would dig up our family recipe of Shammi Kebab and Luckhnowi Gosht Pulao, fetch the finest ingredients possible and get down to cooking a fine meal for him.

What do you do when you are not cooking?

Flying kites; literal and figurative…..This is childhood pastime which dug deep and has never left me. Give me a few kites and I can clear the competition in no time.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

I am also a skilled Zari craftsman. If I were not a chef, I would have been toiling away in workshop, creating pieces of art by the dozen.

If it were the last weekend on earth, which city and restaurant you would be eating in?

Hyderabad, enjoying Haleem by the bowlfuls, at the city’s famous eatery Pista House.

‘The plan was to become CA’

Chef Vikas Seth

A famous person you would like to cook for?

I would love to cook for Chef Diana Kennedy. The living legend is 94 plus years old and still does masterclasses at her home in Michoacán, Mexico. She has never visited India. So, I would love to cook a comfort Indian meal for her. Dishes would be Amritsari Macchi, Tandoori Paneer Tikka, Murgh Makhanwala, Baingan Bharta, Dal Makhani and Crispy Garlic Butter Naan.

What do you do when you are not cooking?

Love to travel to new food destinations and trying new dishes and watch Bollywood movies along with family.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

The plan was to be a Chartered Accountant or a teacher.

‘love to play football with my kids’

Chef Avijit Ghosh

A famous person you would like to cook for?

Lionel Messi / Milanesa Napolitana

What do you do when you are not cooking?

I play football with my kids.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

Make-up artist.

‘If not chef, I’d be a politician’

Chef Ramasamy Selvaraju

What do you do when you are not cooking?

I love my workouts – Aerobic, Zumba.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

I would have become a politician

If it were the last weekend on earth, where you would be eating at?

I rather prefer to go back to my hometown and try my mom’s food.

‘I’d love to be a farmer’

Chef Parimal Sawant

A famous person you would like to cook for?

Narendra Modiji and I would love to make some simple yet interesting food with natural spices, herbs and home grown organic vegetables.

If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

I’d love to be a farmer.

(The chefs are participating at The UpperCrust Food & Wine Show till March 4 at The LaLit Ashok)