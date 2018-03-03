BENGALURU: Diwali and Holi are two festivals that symbolise the chaos of life in India. The noise, people on the roads, the sights and sounds - perfectly sum up life in this thickly-populated country of ours. However, Holi is a little more accessible than Diwali, considering that it does not require the courage of a fighter pilot, nerves of steel, and industrial grade fireworks.

There’s also the Bollywood connection with Holi: heroes singing and dancing and painting the town pink. I have often wondered why Diwali hasn’t found its place in Bollywood songs. Probably because the colours look good on camera. Or because our idea of heroism comes from Lord Krishna’s romantic nature in our myths. I cannot recall a single south Indian movie with a Holi song!

Readers in Bengaluru must be used to a corporate version of Holi – a rangoli in the lobby, and organic colours. Every Holi party also has that one person who has managed to get his hands on bhang from the friend of a friend of an acquaintance.

In my home in Odisha though, government licensed shops sell bhang. Back at home, whether you enjoy Holi or not, depends on how old you are. As a child, the buzz begins a few days in advance as stalls selling colours and water-guns. It was important to buy a sturdy pichkari and arrange for a big bucket to manage the logistics of water through the day.

The day began by applying colours on your friends and family. You took up position in a strategic location — the turn of a road, near a speedbreaker, or the terrace of a building. You then proceeded to ambush people who made the mistake of trespassing into your neighbourhood. Your duty ended after the streets were deserted, the new summer sun began to warm everything under it. You then dunked each other into water and called it a day.

As I grew into my teens, Holi celebrations became darker. The festival of lights transformed into a festival of substances. Varnish, eggs, paint and mud – it was the stuff of nightmares. These days, I choose to be a spectator and commentator on Holi. I feel like Sunil Gavaskar, having retired after a long, successful career. When I see a youngster with a faulty technique, I mention it to my peers and move on.

The strangest effect of Holi that I’ve seen is on animals. Cows, dogs, goats are also made a part of the celebrations, with or without their consent. I sometimes wonder what dogs and cows think of us humans during festivals. Everything is normal, and then suddenly, there are people on the streets, colours everywhere, music played on the streets, people hugging and shaking hands. And then it’s back to normal the next day.