BENGALURU: Tired of attending the same old Holi parties playing English and Bollywood songs? Then, gear up to attend the first Kannada-themed Holi party scheduled this Sunday on Bannerghatta Road.

Tejas from TH events, says, “Many people think Holi is a north Indian festival. And in most of the parties, we often hear only Bollywood and English songs. With this event, we want to create awareness about Kannada language and music.”

“We have selected a few songs that talks about the rich culture and heritage of Karnataka. Throughout the day, we will play Kannada songs. Also, in between, people will be educated about Kannada language, its history and how Holi festival is being celebrated in various parts of Karnataka from decades,” he adds.

Tejas says he wants non-Kannadigas to take active part in this as they can get to know more about Kannada rather than just saying Kannada Gotilla.

DJ Charan, who will play at the event, says, “Since we are doing it for the first time, we found it a little tricky to add in that groovy beats to Kannada songs. But after this event, we hope the trend picks up and we get to see others show creativity in remixing Kannada songs and playing it at parties.”

Precautions have been taken to prevent untoward incidents. It is a pool party and there will be unlimited lunch. Rain dance will also be organised and we are ensuring that we will use organic colours to play holi, Tejas adds.

For details,contact: 91646 91666.

Let’s Play holi

Where: Getaway resorts, Electronics City- Jigani Link Road, Nanjapura

When: March 4, 10am to 6pm

Price: Rs 899 for couple and Rs 299 for women