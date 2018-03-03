BENGALURU: All government offices will stay shut on Saturday, thanks to a massive state government employees’ convention to be held at Palace Grounds. Also, if you are planning to go out during the day, expect traffic to be thrown out of gear as some two lakh people are expected to visit the event.According to the government order on February 27, two lakh government employees from all over the state are expected to attend the convention where a seminar on the topic ‘People Friendly Administration’ is being organised.

In response to the request of the association, the government sanctioned two days of special casual leave (February 2 and 3) for its employees so that they can attend the function. However, for the employees of Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural districts, a casual leave of only one day has been sanctioned on Saturday.

While sanctioning the leave, the government put a condition that those participating in the convention should submit a certificate of attendance to get their leave approved. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the convention. Some of the ministers are also expected to attend this programme.

The convention is likely to cause inconvenience to the public. On being asked why the convention was being organised on a working day, a government official said the state cannot say no to such an event ahead of election. Some of the employees will misuse the privilege of leave without participating in the function as the leaves will be followed by a Sunday. The association should have organised this event on a holiday to avoid inconvenience to the public, he added.

Another official said at least 25 per cent of the work will be affected in government offices on Saturday. He added that some employees will go on a holiday. They will also somehow manage to get certificates of attendance to show that they participated in the event, he said.The office bearers of association were unavailable for comments. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Central Traffic, issued a notification diverting the traffic between 8am and 4pm.