BENGALURU:A city civil and sessions court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Congress MLA N A Haris’ son Mohammed Nalpad Haris (28) and six other co-accused in the alleged assault on Vidvat Loganathan (24) at Farzi Cafe in UB City here on the night of February 17. The judge observed that shifting of Vidvat from the intensive care unit of Mallya Hospital to the ward did not lessen the gravity of his condition or the case.

Mohammed Nalapad

The court said, “Prima facie, it appears that the counter-complaint was filed (by co-accused Arun Babu) against Vidvat only to hamper the proben. In the larger interest of the public and state, the accused are not entitled for bail at least till the completion of investigation.”

The six co-accused are Arun Babu (28), Manjunath (31), Mohammed Afras Ashraf (23), Balakrishna (25), Abhishek (23) and Nafi Mohammed Nasir. They were arrested on February 17.Judge B Parameshwara Prasanna of the LXII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court said it was alleged in the counter-complaint that Vidvat, who was alleged to be in an inebriated state, assaulted Arun at 12 am.On the contrary, medical records showed that Vidvat was not in an inebriated condition and was undergoing treatment at the hospital at that time.

Mohammed Nalapad’s bail plea rejection: Lawyers hail court order

AS MLA N A Haris’ son Mohammed Nalapad’s bail plea order came out on Friday, many lawyers expressed that it was an ‘expected one’ as the gravity of this sensational case had many factors to reject bail.Justice Parameshwara B Prasanna rejected the bail plea around 3.25pm at 62 additional city civil and sessions court. The lawyers in the court hall were seen hailing the order and said it will uphold the trust in the judiciary.Many people in the court hall did not even bother to wait and listen about on what grounds the bail plea was rejected.

Many congratulated the special public prosecutor MS Shyamsundar. He said that he was extremely satisfied with the order and told that justice has prevailed. He came out with a team of lawyers, with police security, out of the court hall and addressed media persons.

Justice Prasanna, in his order, also said that at the time of deciding bail petition, the court should look at the prima-facie material and should not go into merits of the case by appreciation of evidence.As per the registrar’s direction, only seven media persons were allowed inside the court hall. The hall was filled with lawyers.

Before the judge’s order, the lawyers who were discussing about the gravity of the case were seen sharing opinions. They also predicted that it would be tough for Mohammed Nalapad to get bail as it involved public interest and was widely covered in the media. A lawyer said, “This order will definitely impact other case proceedings. If the court grants or rejects bail, this order will be considered for citing in other bail pleas, too.”