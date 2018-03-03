BENGALURU:Residents of a four-storeyed building near Sahakarnagar had to be evacuated after digging activity in the adjacent site led to the collapse of a portion of the building’s wall on Friday.The incident, caused by lack of space left between buildings and reportedly wet soil in the area, might put the owners in a financial crisis. The bottom portion of the wall facing the adjacent empty site has collapsed while cracks have developed in few other portions. The building has six houses, all of which were occupied. The occupants are currently not allowed to enter the building.

“Experts from BBMP will examine the building and decide whether it can be occupied again or if it needs to be demolished. Until then, we will fill the area of the broken wall with concrete,” said Ranganath, Assistant Engineer for the ward.Noor Jaan, owner of the the building, lives with her family on the the 3rd floor of the same building. She said, around 4.30 pm on Friday, the residents and neighbours heard the noise of the wall’s collapse, following which all of them rushed out. Officials of both police and Fire and Rescue departments were informed and they examined the broken wall and cracks.

Ansar, Noor Jaan’s nephew, said, “The labourers on the adjacent site have dug the soil too deep, and too close to our wall, which caused the collapse.” Chethan K M, corporator of the Kodigehalli ward, attributed the incident to the presence of loose soil in the area, which he said falls in Hebbal Lake’s catchment area.

“We have given houses to five families on lease for three years at a cost of `5 lakh each. If the building has to be demolished, we are not in a position to return their money now,” she said. All the residents, including Noor Jaan, have made alternate arrangements to reside for now.Ranganath said the building’s documents will be examined to check if by-laws were violated.