BENGALURU: Parameshwari, wife of serial rapist-killer Jaishankar (40) who ended his life inside his cell in Bengaluru Central Prison on Tuesday, has said that she doesn’t believe that her husband committed suicide.“I do not believe that my husband Jaishankar committed suicide ... he had no strong reason to do so as claimed by jail officers. I suspect foul play behind his death and police have to investigate the case to ascertain the exact cause of death,” she said on Friday.

Jaishankar, also known as ‘Psycho’ Shankar, committed suicide by slitting his throat inside the high-security prison in Parappana Agrahara.Parameshwari, a daily wager in Salem (Tamil Nadu) on Friday came to Victoria Hospital along with her parents to receive her husband’s body. “I married Jaishankar when I was 15. He was working as a truck driver. He ran away from home when my three daughters were young. Edappadi police harassed my family when he was absconding and I can never forget that harassment in my life. Jail staff on Tuesday called me over the phone to inform that Jaishankar ended his life ... I was shocked.”

“The villagers, who came to know about Jaishankar’s death, were opposed to bringing his body into the village as it would be a blemish on the village as he was alleged to be involved in a series of rape cases reported in three states. However, we convinced the villagers and decided to take the body. Thus we took time to reach the city. I do not want to discuss about Jaishankar as he was an anti-social element and involved in heinous crimes,” Palaniswamy, father in-law of Jaishankar, told The New Indian Express.

The body was handed over to the family on Friday after the postmortem at Victoria Hospital. Jaishankar had earlier made a sensational escape from the Central Prison in Bengaluru on September 1, 2013. Jaishankar, a resident of Salem, was involved in rape and murder of 11 women in Tamil Nadu, four women in Karnataka, including wife of a police constable. He was convicted in three cases of kidnapping and rape. Jaishankar was serving life imprisonment and was kept in isolation in a separate cell as he was suffering from psychological issues.