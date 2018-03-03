BENGALURU: With the trend of all-night music festivals fast vanishing in the country, Pandit Vishwanath Nakod’s effort to hold Smruthi – a nine hour-long National Music Festival, year after year, is not only to be appreciated but also welcomed. Music lovers will get a rare chance to soak into the melodious strains of Malkauns, Purya Kalyan, Darbari Kanada, Ahir Bhairav and all forms of Thodi.

With people opposing holding of such festivals and the non-availability of halls for such a musical event, noted tabla player from All India Radio Pandit Vishwanath Nakod says each year, it feels it will be the last but somehow, it is organised and this Saturday night, it happens to be the 16th edition. Held in the memory of well-known musician Pandit Arjunsa Nakod, Smruthi will see the night skies reverberating with the lilting classical melodies and rhythms of traditional music from noted tabla and sarod artists. Usually held on a weekend, this festival has seen the growing participation of music aficionados, gurus, disciples and music lovers from Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka

The Renuka Sangeet Sabha is organising the 16th edition. Speaking to City Express, Pandit Vishwanath Nakod said, “We are focusing on young, very talented and well-known artists from across the country. This year, the government has reduced grants by 50 per cent for holding of such festivals.”

The all-night festival is popular with Bengalureans especially the software crowd and further, garners attention of the younger generation, adds Nakod. “We are carrying on this unique tradition of singing and playing ragas of a particular prahar as many people would not have heard of them. In fact, one does not get to hear ragas that are sung in the midnight or early morning. It will be a great opportunity for people to enjoy a unique Jugalbandi between two artists on the flute and Bansuri - grandson of the great Chowdaiah while the other - Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.”

Well-known musicians who will be taking part include - Ustad Akram Khan (Tabla Solo), Pandit Jayateerth Mevundi (vocal), the Jugalbandi of Pandit Sameer Rao (Bansuri) and Koushik Aithal (vocal).

The festival will see the presentation of Gaurav Puraskar 2018 award to Pandit Surendrasa Nakod, a multi-talented octogenarian who can play the tabla, harmonium, sing and act.

The all night National Music Festival Smruthi will be held today from 9 pm to 6 am at the Kuvempu Kalakshetra, BIT College Campus, K R Road.