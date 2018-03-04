BENGALURU: It was in 2008 that a group of volunteers, primarily the residents of Palm Meadows, a residential community gateway in Whitefield decided to come together and streamline something for the students of government schools in Whitefield. These volunteers used to teach various subjects in the schools to further enhance the knowledge of the students. They soon realised that a lot of systems weren’t in place with respect to the infrastructure, quality of education and facilities. And so, taking things into their own hands, Whitefield Ready was born.

The group has so far adopted six government schools in Whitefield area – Government Higher Primary School, Ramagondanahalli; Government Higher Primary School, Siddapura; Government Higher Primary School, Nallurhalli; Government Higher Primary School Immadihalli; Government Higher Secondary School, Varthur; and Government Higher Secondary School, Immadihalli. “Children in these schools belong to the most marginalised sections of the society.

Whitefield Ready volunteer with the kids

They survive in extremely difficult conditions. The schools initially had a very dingy feel.” says Sumedha Rao, one of the lead volunteers. So far Whitefield Ready has a group of 54 active volunteers. Each volunteer spends over four hours per week with the children. Academics, extra –curricular, co-curricular, sports and after – school activities are given prime importance. Apart from that, a number of activities, such as book and bake sales, dance performances at Jagriti theatre and similar fundraiser events, are conducted by the volunteers from time to time.

Schools had no trust

The biggest challenge that they overcame back in 2008 was the lack of trust among the school authorities. When the group initially stepped in, there was a whole lot of discomfort between the school authorities and volunteers. Soon, they started working more with the head masters and teachers, and eventually, took them into confidence. From getting a permanent janitor from their side to repairing the toilets, Whitefield Ready did a 360 degree revamping of these schools. They started getting funds from corporates as well. Whenever funds are less, the volunteers chip in and provide funds.

Their main partners include Rotary Club IT Corridor and Whitefield Rising. “We have collaborated with various other NGOs and groups to bring in specific programs into our schools - Agastya Foundation, Subramaniam Academy of performing arts, Just for Kicks, Dramebaaz, Enfold, MustEducate Trust, Sarani dance collective, Khan Academy and EkStep are a few of them. In our schools, where TFI (Teach for India) fellows are working” says Sumedha.

A learning programme was accelerated at the High school level in Grade 8 to bridge the learning gaps in students. Libraries, computer and science labs were also set up and after school support is provided for students transitioning to English medium.

Into the fields and camps

Field trips, summer camps, cultural events, festivals, workshops in dance, music, art, theatre, medical camps are conducted on a large scale that has boosted the self-confidence of the students.

“Earlier, the children weren’t exposed to any of these. In the last two years, a lot has been done in the extra- curricular space. For the first time, our children participated in dance performances and did very well,” says a teacher at one of the schools. “The sports activities and coaching provided have changed children’s personalities and their attendance and interest in academics has shot up.”

The dance and art performances have been initiated purely through volunteers who provide training to the students.

Football champs

Another feather to the cap this year was the students’ participation in a national-level football tournament conducted by Just For Kicks (JFK), a not- for-profit collaboration that provides training through a football – based programme. The students were trained for months by JFK. Around 60 students won and qualified for the championship held in Mumbai, where they played against the winners from Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.Students were coached thrice a week, and the volunteers kept watch and monitored the scheduling the sessions.

Sumedha says, “We were elated that the kids got an opportunity to travel in a plane all the way to Mumbai. It has given them tremendous exposure. This tournament was organised by JFK, who reached out to a few government schools and the teams had to apply. There were over 20 government run schools from Bengaluru.”

Shiny shoes, sweaters

Apart from that, school and sports uniforms, shoes, sweaters, books and stationery for the students, school furniture, hiring of lab teachers are all taken care of by Whitefield Ready. Whitefield Ready has many more projects in the pipeline, which they intend on implementing soon. Career counselling for school drop outs, annual day celebrations and public speaking workshops are a few of them.

Whitefield Ready has been taking care of more than 2,500 underprivileged children across these government run schools and welcomes a lot more communities and people to adopt more government schools. They are willing to explain their model to anyone who would want to start such an initiative.