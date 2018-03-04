BENGALURU:THE Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against H N Sathyanarayana Rao, the then DGP of Prisons, under Prevention of Corruption Act, with regard to the alleged special treatment accorded to V K Sasikala - former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide - at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, violating prison norms.

According to the official release issued on Saturday, the ACB stated that the case was registered and investigation is on, following the matter was referred to it for the same by the state government. After accepting the report of the committee headed by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, which probed the issue, the state government has ordered a probe by the ACB into the alleged irregularities.

As for the alleged bribery involved in the episode, the committee suggested that it be probed by the ACB. The then DIG (Prisons) D Roopa, who blew the lid on the alleged special privileges provided to Sasikala. Roopa had initially submitted a report stating that there was talk about R 2 crore changing hands to provide special treatment to Sasikala in the prison. In its report, the committee has recommended an inquiry against Krishna Kumar, then chief superintendent of the prison, and Anitha, then deputy superintendent, based on the charges to be framed by the ADGP (Prisons).