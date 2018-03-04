BENGALURU:Jnana bharathi police on Friday arrested actor Tsunami Kitty and his gang on the charge of

kidnapping and assaulting two men.Apart from Tsunami Kitty, the other arrested are Yogesh, Arjun alias Muttappa and Pratap. The prime accused Suneel is at large.

Tsunami Kitty

A police officer said the gang kidnapped Girish, a bar employee, as he was in contact with one Toushith. Girish is a native of Mandya.According to the complaint, Suneel suspected his wife of having an affair with Toushith. Suneel’s wife and Toushith would frequent the bar where Girish worked. Suneel came to know of this and tried to contact Girish over phone. However, Girish was avoiding Suneel as per Toushith’s instructions.

On February 28, Girish was standing near a shop at Doddabasti when a group of men, including Kitty, attacked him and kidnapped him in a car.He was taken to a farm house at Horamavu and was locked inside a room. Girish was forced to reveal Toushith’s whereabouts and made to call him over the phone repeatedly. Girish was not aware of the relationship between the woman and Toushith.

A day later, the gang managed to kidnap Toushith in a car near Peenya. Toushith then revealed that he was just friends with the woman after her marriage and that there was no relationship between them. The gang then released the duo and warned them against revealing the incident to anyone. They even threatened them with a gun.

On Friday, Girish approached Jnanabharathi police and filed a case. Kitty and the other members of the gang were arrested on various charges, including the Arms Act. Probe is on to ascertain

how Kitty managed to get the weapon.

Who is Tsunami Kitty

Tsunami Kitty was the winner of ‘Thaka Dhimi Tha Dancing Star’ and a participant of Bigg Boss Kannada reality show. Kitty hails from H D Kote and has acted in a few Kannada movies as well.