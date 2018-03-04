BENGALURU: Born in Kerala in 1945 and having built himself as an artist in Bengaluru, Yusuf Arakkal came a long way to becoming the artist we admire today. He had a difficult childhood — his parents died when he was six years old, after which he struggled his way through his later life in Bengaluru. The grief he carried in him was reflected through his art.

As a person, he was said to be a jovial person. He empathised with grief and suffering to a great extent — which is reflective in his art. As Silloo Daruwalla, his friend and owner of Crimson Art Gallery puts it, “Yusuf Arakkal excelled in painting social realities unnervingly, without ever forcing it on to his painted surface. His love for engineering that he had picked up during his stint at HAL stood by him as he created several murals and sculptures in steel, copper, wood and terracotta. And he really enjoyed that activity, which took him outside the comfort zone of his studio and into a mechanics warehouse or a potter’s barn.” The gallery is hosting ‘A Tribute to Yusuff Arakkal’ till March 17.

Naozar Daruwalla, friend of Yusuf and owner of Crimson Art Gallery, he says, “He used a variety of colours and still made them look either dark omber or black. What is interesting is that, even in these dark paintings he liked a little light to show through. Apart from using paint all the time, he also rubbed off paint from the canvas. He would rub off the paint to expose the lighter colours in spaces where he wanted to give a lighter tone or to help highlight certain features. Perhaps indicating that he only wanted the hope part of a certain situation to be left exposed (which were the parts he rubbed off). From 1985 he almost completely stopped using full colours, although once a while it would come through.”

He did not only do dark paintings, his Ganga series is very colourful, he painted it using saffron. But the thinking that he had behind this painting, was dark. “The banks of the Ganges was delightful to him, because of the indication of death that lingered on the banks,” says Naozar. “There was also an old series he did on the pipes of Bombay, the ones that were originally meant for infrastructure, but people happened to live in them when they weren’t in use. He saw inspiration in it and thought it was incredible because the existence of the people was dark, but at the same time, the pipes had light at the end of the tunnel,” adds Naozar.

Wherever he went, whatever he pursued, he tended to notice the dark aspect of it. This is what sets him apart from most artists. “Most artists never go into the depth the way he did, he was always interested in the ‘inner light’,” says Naozar.

As Naozar recalls, “At one point in time he even carved his own frames and made them rough and dense, they were again dark. He has done some work which wrere black and white, his series ‘discarded’ were mainly without colour.”

Naozar also goes on to say that he also showed the contrast of hope against darkness with the help of ‘Kites’ in the sky. There’s a sense of elation and happiness in those flying kites. He says, “They were painted with the help of fairly-colourful moulds, but if you actually see his paintings, the kites are flying in the night sky. Even when he showed hope, it was in the midst of darkness.”

A Tribute to Yusuf Arakkal and launch of Yusuf Arakkal: The Man and the Artist When: February 23 to March 17 Where: Crimson, Hatworks Boulevard, Cunningham Road