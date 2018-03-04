BENGALURU:A 12-year-old girl was molested by her father at their house in Kothanur on Friday. The girl managed to escape from him and alerted her neighbours. However, soon after the complaint, the accused managed to escape.Identified as Syed Ismahil alias Ibrahim, the accused is a ladies tailor. His daughter is studying in Class 6 at a government school.

A senior police officer said that the girl was alone at the home when Ibrahim, who came for lunch, allegedly misbehaved with her and touched her private parts. She ran out of the house and alerted the neighbours.Her mother, who works at a garment factory, returned from work and came to know about the incident.

She approached Kothanur police to narrate the incident. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and efforts are on to nab Ibrahim.“During the investigation, police found that Ibrahim was harassing her since few months and had also assaulted his wife over trivial issues. However, they had not filed a case”, the officer added.

Police are investigating.