BENGALURU:THE Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday assured the residents living near the Pattandur Agrahara lake in Whitefield that the construction work at the lake as well as the dumping of debris on the lake bed will be strictly checked. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad gave this assurance after a large group of residents took part in a rally going to different government offices including the BDA and BBMP and submitting a memorandum seeking construction work at the site be stopped.

Residents are alleging that a road, currently being constructed, passes through the lake’s buffer zone and is illegal. The dumping of construction debris has also been taking place unimpeded for long and is leading to the lake dying a slow death. According to residents, Prasad committed to stopping the construction till the time the details of the alleged violations could be clarified. He also instructed the executive engineer of Mahadevpura to strictly monitor illegal dumping on the lake bed.“No hard copy of the order was issued,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, one of the team members, who met the Commissioner.

Road construction process affected

The memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the other officials on Saturday by the Whitefield residents regarding the illegal dumping of construction debris on the Pattandur Lake’s buffer zone has affected the road construction process. Sandeep said the road construction violate the NGT’s norms.