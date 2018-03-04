BENGALURU:THE arrest of Hindu Yuva Sene leader Naveen Kumar (32) by the Central Crime Branch resulted in foiling a plan to assassinate rationalist writer K S Bhagawan, according to sources in the special investigation team, which took custody of him on Friday.

Sources in the SIT claimed that Naveen was planning to kill Bhagwan. According to sources, Naveen who is born and brought up in Maddur, was living in a room in Birur, Chikamagaluru district. He was reportedly part of several Hindu organisations and in 2014 he founded Hindu Yuva Sene organisation. There were apprehensions that he was also part of Hindu Jagarana Vedike. However, the organisation denied it.

While the SIT is yet to confirm if Naveen is directly involved in Gauri Lankesh murder, sources said that he was involved in a plot to kill Bhagawan, who stays in Mysuru. Naveen is suspected of having arranged for weapons for Lankesh’s killers and is being questioned by the SIT in this regard.Naveen’s attempts to kill Bhagawan earlier near his house had been thwarted after the rationalist was provided police security. However, he continued to plot the killing and only his arrest by the CCB stopped him from proceeding further, officials claimed.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, K S Bhagwan said that he was shocked to know that he was being targeted. “I am writing or talking under the purview of constitution and haven’t done anything wrong to get killed.”

It has been nearly two years since Bhagawan was given police security following his alleged derogatory speech against Hindu Gods in an event. He said, “After the death of Gauri Lankesh, I installed CCTV cameras inside my house too. I always knew that there were a few fundamentalists who wanted to silence my voice.”

Naveen regular at Dharma Sabhas

Naveen was very active in religious and social activities organised by the Hindu outfits. The state spokesperson of Sanatan Sanstha confirmed that Naveen had, in the past, participated in the Dharma sabhas (religious meeting), both indoor and outdoor. Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik said that the state government had failed in arresting the real killers of Gauri Lankesh but were nabbing innocent people instead. Referring to Naveen’s arrest he said, ‘The arrested man is a worker of a Hindu organisation whom I know. Just because he possessed a pistol, police need not conclude that he is the killer. Police department has failed to arrest the real culprit behind it.”