BENGALURU: Seeing the neighbourhood kids playing after school was an everyday sight in all localities a few years back. Fast forward to present day, and the streets are quieter, as the concept of ‘play’ has changed significantly, and you’re more likely to find a child ‘playing’ on a smartphone than with a ball.

The digital generation has almost replaced toys and games with tabs and other digital gadgets.

The nature of these gadgets are such that it does not require a group of people to ‘play’ with. What is interesting, is that there is usually a general notion that it is children or teenagers who are hooked on to these new-age gaming apps. But more than the youth today, even elderly and retired are into this – they are more obsessed with Candy Crush than some of the younger children. The root cause of this is lack of space, both in the geographical and in the psychological sense as well. Public spaces are being reduced and replaced by structures that further inculcate the culture of becoming more individualistic.

International Play Conference 2018 was held on March 2 and 3 at St Joseph’s Auditorium in Bengaluru, which seeks to explore the relevance of play or playing in human development. The theme was explored and experienced through various panel discussions and interactive workshops. The panel discussion held on March 1 explored the importance of play in an individual’s life.

For Sreeranjini, founder of Kavade ToyHive, play is almost directly associated with nature, she says. “When I think of play, the first thing that comes to my mind is trees, seeds and leaves. Unfortunately, in our urban scenario, we are bringing down trees and planting ‘useful landscapes’, but we are losing out on variety. We have all got into a machine-like mode. It’s rare finding spaces where people can make their own play area.”

Dr Aneesh Kumar, faculty at Christ University who also teaches papers on child and adolescent counselling, says, “It’s important to have more play spaces. The space available in schools are not enough for holistic development of children.” He says that they are more creative without the wiring that they undergo in various institutional set-ups.

By forcing them to conform to a certain set-up, he says, their creativity is killed. “When children are at play, they are imaginative and creative. Play is an important part of cognitive development and overall development of the child. It helps wire and de-wire the brain. If children do not play, they do not grow up to be happy individuals,” he adds. Regional Advisor for CBR Network South Asia, Indumati Rao, adds, “Not having friends in the neighbourhood also gives way to play that is solitary in nature.”