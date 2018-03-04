BENGALURU:Two weeks after the incident, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police recorded the statement of the 24-year-old Vidvat Loganathan, who was allegedly brutally attacked by Shantinagar MLA NA Haris’ son Mohammed Haris Nalapad.

A team of CCB officers led by the investigation officer Ashwath Gowda recorded Vidvat’s statement at Mallya Hospital after the assault.The CCB team that went to the hospital on Saturday evening, spent more than four hours to record the victim’s statement.

Sources in the CCB said that Vidvat had narrated the entire incident in a sequence — starting from the how the fight started till what happened at the Mallya Hospital when he was rushed for treatment.A senior official said that Vidvat had also admitted that the fight started when Mohammed’s associate Arun Babu asked him to move his leg that he had kept on a chair due to fracture.

“He has given a statement that it all started when Arun Babu asked him to move his leg. This led to argument between them. The gang, however, went and sat at another table. But again they both (Vidvat and Arun Babu) stared at each other and it led to another argument. That is when Vidvat assaulted Babu in self defence, in the melee. Irked by this, the entire gang attacked Vidvat and brutally assaulted him. We have recorded his statement as per the procedure,” the official said.