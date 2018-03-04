BENGALURU:The Department of Public Instruction recently made a shocking discovery — at least one-eighth of the total number of students registered for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams exist only on paper. Now, the Pre University Examination department has discovered that there are ghost students in PUC too.

The issue was raised after the first day of the PU II examination held on Thursday. A look at the data shows that there is a difference of over one lakh students between those who registered for exams and those who appeared. On day one of the exams, out of the total of 6.90 lakh registered students, 5,60,318 candidates appeared for the exams and 26,029 were recorded absent.

However, suspicions arose about the remaining students and department officials started comparing the students data which led to them to believe that they may be ghost students maintained by aided colleges for the sake of survival. Speaking about this, a senior official of the department said, “We cannot rule it out, because it has become difficult for aided colleges to maintain students strength.”

As per the rules, if the colleges fail to maintain student strength, the grant-in aid will be withdrawn. “We are even getting applications from some of the aided colleges requesting for withdrawal of grant-in aid on their own. But this is mostly from colleges located in urban areas. Colleges in rural areas are struggling to survive due to more number of colleges and lack of admissions. In such cases there are chances that colleges have students only on paper,” said an official.PUE Department Director C Shika denied this and said, “It is online entry with Aadhaar number and photo of students, so this cannot happen.”