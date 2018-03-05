BENGALURU:The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will build a tunnel road towards the end of Mysuru Road in order to facilitate construction of its Challaghatta depot. The depot is for stabling and maintaining trains of Phase-II’s East-West corridor.

The underground road will be built on 200 metres of the 10.7-km road that BDA had planned between Magadi Road and Mysuru Road that will run through Kempe Gowda Layout. The road will run below one portion of the Challaghatta depot which will come up on 17 acres of land towards the Kengeri end.

M L Channappa Goudar, General Manager, Land Acquisitions Cell, BMRCL, said, “We have informed BDA that since this land is crucial to construct our depot, 200 metres of the road needs to be built underground. The road width will be 20 metres. We have agreed to build this segment of the road for BDA and have got in-principle approval from it for the project.”

The tunnel will be built at a cost of `80 crore. “Instead of compensating BDA for the land acquired from them for the road, we will be bearing the construction cost,” he added.The four-lane road planned by BDA will be of a total width of 45 metres, down from the 100 metres originally planned. It had recently obtained the consent of farmers whose properties were required for the road by increasing the land compensation. Once the tunnel is completed, one road will branch off in the direction of Mysuru city while the other will go in the direction towards Bengaluru City, Goudar added.

BMRCL requires a total of 45 acres to construct this depot. While 17 acres will be obtained from BDA, 29 acres will be acquired from private owners, he said.A top BDA official confirmed that BMRCL will be taking the road via a tunnel. “BMRCL need not pay BDA the compensation for the portion where this road would be coming. However, for the other portion of land on this 17 acres that BDA had acquired to construct Kempe Gowda Layout, Metro Corporation might end up compensating the farmers. Since the compensation offered by BMRCL is much higher that what BDA offers, the land owners might insist on getting the compensation from the former,” he added.

Status of Metro’s Phase-II depots

BMRCL’s Phase-II network will run 72.1 km and have five depots. Except for construction of these depots, land has been acquired for Phase-II. Out of the 250 acres of land required, 112 acres have been acquired and a total compensation of D2,439 crore has been paid to land owners. Nearly D6,000 crore will be paid as compensation for land in the D26,405cr Phase-II project due to the new land acquisition law. “For an acre of land, compensation of anywhere between D4 crore and D8 crore depending on the location,” Goudar said. Only 5 acres out of the required 30 acres have been obtained for Hebbagodi depot. The remainder, owned by Gopalan Foundation, has not been acquired.