BENGALURU:THE Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old youth and two minors, and have recovered seven two-wheelers from them.Shashikumar alias Shashi, 25, a resident of Srichakranagar in Andhrahalli, is the accused.

Police said that a special team was formed to trace vehicle lifters, as bike-theft cases were on the rise in the city. The team received information that a person had stolen two-wheelers in Rajajinagar and surrounding areas and kept the vehicles at Srichakranagar to sell them later. Based on the information, Shashi was arrested. Based on his information, two minors in conflict with law were also taken into custody. Totally seven two-wheelers worth `2.5 lakh have been recovered from them.

“Shashi was earlier involved in the murder case of Pratap, a rowdy sheeter, that had taken place in Jnana Bharathi police station limits. He was also involved in robbery cases registered in Chandra Layout and Basaveshwaranagar police stations. Non-bailable warrants were issued by the court against him as he was not appearing for court hearings,” the police said.

Among the recovered vehicles were a Honda Activa and Yamaha Fascino vehicles, stolen from Rajajinagar police station limits. Police are still investigating where the other five vehicles were stolen.