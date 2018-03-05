BENGALURU:Foam-pool parties have been on the rise since late last year with event organisers currently hosting them over eight times a month.The city’s first foam party that was held on November 12 by Day Dreamers at the Chancery Pavillion Hotel, had over 3,000 citizens attending from the guest list alone. “It was a huge success,” says Vishal Vishwanath, event manager of Day Dreams.

Foam pool parties are popular in the West especially in European countries, he says. He explains that these parties are usually held in five-star hotels which means better security, with the amount of people coming in. Club rules also apply with food and drinks with the cost of the ticket and age group of 21 to 40-year-olds attending it.

Naresh Makam, who had attended the party last year with 3,000 other Bengalureans, stated that the food and drinks in these parties are very expensive. It costs around `2,000 for food and over `250 for a pint of beer. The highlights of the events being the foam and the DJs are what attracted him to attend the party, he said.

The party usually cost around `1,500 for single entry and has free couple entry, but the rates vary depending on the occasion. Overall, regardless of the steep prices, Naresh and his friend Santhosh said that they ‘had a wonderful time’.

The foam for the party is made with a rented foam machine. A foam machine creates creamy white foam that contains a higher volume of water. A solution FG-HDF High Dilution Foam is used to make the foam and is said to be naturally treated and not harmful to any skin type.

The event organisers claim that until date, no complaints have been reported to them about skin problems.

However, according to a report by Global Special Effects, prolonged contact with it may cause irritation to the skin and eye as well as problems in ingestion. The report also mentions overexposure causing dryness and irritation to mucous membranes.

To be on the safe side, Hemanth Kumar, the event manager of Dark knight Entertainmentz, said he conducts the events with the foam and pool on different ends to give people the freedom to enjoy both.

Difficult to cope with GST

With the introduction of GST, event organisers have been struggling to cope with the expenses of hosting the events. They are exploring different themes to tackle the problem since entertainment sector faces a 28 per cent tax.

With major competition within the industry, organisers also struggle to create their own IP by promoting their brand name in every event possible. Hemanth commented, “Increasing the prices to tackle GST means lesser people attending the event.” He had spent around `4 lakh for event which had over 10 DJs playing.

Safety precautions

Safety precautions to be considered in such events is the risk of electric shock if foam comes in contact with any electrical components. In 2008, three teens were electrocuted and several others injured during a foam party at a renowned Turkish hotel when the machine operator fell, dropping the device and

causing a power leak.