BENGALURU:Rachenahalli Lake on Sunday saw hundreds gather at the Namma Bengaluru Habba where food and games stalls and cultural programmes were organised. The event was organised by the state Tourism Department to promote Bengaluru.

Clockwise from left: The laser show at Rachenahalli Lake festival lit up the area in a myriad of colours; performers at the habba; and the huge crowd that gathered at the Lake to witness the event on Sunday | jithendra M

The event was a treat for music lovers with ‘Hip Hop Kannadigaru’ playing rap music while the Jambe Zalak group enthralled the audience with their collection of indigenous instruments and musical creativity.

The traditional folk dance Kamsale gave another memorable experience to the spectators. Preeti Sondhur, a classical dancer, mesmerised the audience. Meanwhile, portrait of artists filled the park with their murals.

The event ended on a grand note with laser lights lighting the lake. Pottery stalls and artifacts saw many visitors, many of whom even tried their hands on pottery.