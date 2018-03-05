Habba at Rachenahalli lake, a treat for the senses
Published: 05th March 2018
Last Updated: 05th March 2018 03:45 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU:Rachenahalli Lake on Sunday saw hundreds gather at the Namma Bengaluru Habba where food and games stalls and cultural programmes were organised. The event was organised by the state Tourism Department to promote Bengaluru.
The event was a treat for music lovers with ‘Hip Hop Kannadigaru’ playing rap music while the Jambe Zalak group enthralled the audience with their collection of indigenous instruments and musical creativity.
The traditional folk dance Kamsale gave another memorable experience to the spectators. Preeti Sondhur, a classical dancer, mesmerised the audience. Meanwhile, portrait of artists filled the park with their murals.
The event ended on a grand note with laser lights lighting the lake. Pottery stalls and artifacts saw many visitors, many of whom even tried their hands on pottery.