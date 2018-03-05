BENGALURU:A 31-year-old man who questioned two men for assaulting a security guard at Lalbagh, was thrashed by the duo. Siddapura police have arrested the two men and later released them on bail.

Imran Khan, a resident of Nayandahalli Metro Layout and a video editor, was assaulted in an incident that took place on February 25. He had also put a post about the incident on his Facebook profile.

Narrating the incident, Khan wrote, “I had gone to Lalbagh with my family as it was a Sunday. Another family had also come there. A child belonging to the family was playing with a ball and threw the ball near a pond. As the kid was nearing the pond to fetch the ball, the security guard deputed there stopped the kid. This irked the kid’s parents and they assaulted the guard. I questioned them for their act and told them that the guard had done his duty.

The police, who learnt about the incident, came to the spot immediately and enquired with the people about those who had assaulted. No one came forward to tell the truth. Thus, I went and showed the person who had assaulted the guard to the police. Soon after the police took the person away, his family members abused and assaulted me for informing the police.”

The same day, a complaint was filed with the Siddapura police about the incident. The police took Jasketan and Dinesh Mondal, both natives of Odisha, into custody and arrested them. “They both work as security guards at a private firm on Bannerghatta Road and are in the city from the last 12-13 years. Later, they were released on bail,” the police said.