BENGALURU:Work on extending the length of two platforms of Baiyappanahalli have been started recently by the Bengaluru Railway Division, opening up the possibility of many trains having a stoppage here in future. Rather than travel to the next station and use the congested Majestic area to switch to a Metro, train passengers can also board a Metro train at Baiyappanahalli Metro Station which has very good accessibility.

So far, only 12 pairs of trains (both Express and Passenger) stop daily at the Baiyappanahalli railway station, explains a top official. “This is only because the platform length is less and only trains with a maximum of 19 coaches can halt here,” Divisional Railway Manager R S Saxena told Express. “When completed, even trains with 24 coaches can halt here. Many passengers who need to visit Baiyappanahalli and surrounding areas can now alight here easily rather than travel up to Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station and return all the way back to their destination,” he said.

The Baiyappanahalli stoppage will help in reducing the footfalls at KSR station which has 75 Express trains and 50 passenger trains stopping over daily. The number of trains at both stations varies on a daily basis when weekly and biweekly trains too stop over.“The platform work is likely to be completed by March-end or early April,” the DRM said. Depending on the public patronage for boarding and alighting here, the Division will decide on the number of trains that would stop here, he added.

Among those eagerly waiting for its completion are Ernakulam-bound passengers as the terminus of two trains heading from Bengaluru have been shifted to Banaswadi since January 4. They are desperately waiting for a stoppage to happen at Baiyappanahalli.Asked about the trains which would be stopped here, a top railway official said, “We will send our proposals to the Railway Board and they will give us clearance for it. It has not yet been finalised from our side,” he said.

Another railway official said the Baiyappanahalli Metro station will have a massive increase in footfalls when it happens. “Rather than travel an additional 30 minutes on an average to alight at KSR and board a Metro, passengers can easily take the Metro and go all over the city from here,” he said.Top Metro officials had repeatedly told Express about the need for Railways to ensure that more trains halt at Baiyappanahalli railway station.