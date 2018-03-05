BENGALURU: The formal launch of an alternative road to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) by the Chief Minister on Sunday has made access to airport easier for residents of Whitefield, Hosakote, K R Puram and Outer Ring Road. Those regularly commuting on these choked roads will now get some relief. The road, which was supposed to be inaugurated in February 2017, has finally been opened after a one-year delay.

A top official in the Public Works Department told The New Indian Express, “The stretch between Begur and the airport, which runs to 450m, has been newly completed. It will be six lanes and four lanes can be used for traffic now,” he said. Those heading to the airport can now use the 2.1km road from Mylanalli Cross to Begur and then use this new stretch.

Asked about reasons for the delay, the official said land acquisition caused considerable problems. “BESCOM also took a long time to shift its cables,” the official added.Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammannavar said, “The road will finally be open. This should bring down traffic pressure on NH7 and Hebbal flyover as well as at KR Puram, Mekhri Circle and Manyata Tech Park.”