BENGALURU:The special investigation seam (SIT) probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh continued questioning the suspect Naveen Kumar regarding his involvement in the murder.

Naveen was taken into custody by the SIT on Friday on suspicion of his involvement in the sensational murder. Sources in the SIT, however, said that Naveen is a hard nut to crack and he was denying his involvement, either directly or indirectly, in the murder.

“He was picked up based on some clues that he had supplied illegal firearms to the killers of Gauri Lankesh. A country-made pistol and eight live bullets were also seized from his house. But he is not spilling the beans about the murder case,” an official said.

“He admits that he has supplied illegal weapons to a few people at Majestic bus station in Bengaluru. But he is not revealing information about whom he supplied the weapons to. Once he reveals this, we expect a major breakthrough in the case,” the official added.