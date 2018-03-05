BENGALURU:A musical fundraising event ‘Swaraanubhuthi-2018’ was conducted by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM)’s Palliative Care (PC)on Sunday. The third edition of the charity event was to support and provide critical inpatient care to 20 of its patients with chronic illness with the help of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute. It is estimated to cost around `15,000 to 16,000 for each patient per year.

Dr S P Balasubrahmanyam

Around 1,500 people had attended the event. Renowned singer Dr S P Balasubrahmanyam lent his voice along with playback singer MD Pallavi to promote palliative care in the city. The event was hosted by Anirudh Shastry at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram at 5.30pm. Singer Balasubrahmanyam said the initiative was for a ‘divine cause’ and that he was happy to be a part of the programme.

Dr R Balasubramaniam, the founder and president of SVYM, said, “This is more than just a musical event, it serves Swami Vivekananda’s message that one should see God in man and that a person should die with dignity.” MA Balasubramaniya, the secretary and CEO of PC, called the event ‘being human to end the endless pain of the patients.’

The earlier two editions of the event were conducted in Mysuru. Ramakrishna Mudre, the director of PC, said there was a need for the programme to reach a much wider audience and hence, Bengaluru was chosen.

Rema who resides near JP Park, Muthyala Nagar was attending her first musical event. She said she enjoyed the event and hopes that the money raised would reach the patients and create an impact in their lives. Ashwini from Mahalakshmi Layout said, “I’m really happy to be of service to people with such illnesses.”

PC programme started in 2009-10 to help improve the quality of life for both the patient as well as their families through prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification, assessment and treatment of pain and other problems - physical, psychosocial and spiritual. The event also strived to encourage other healthcare institutes to adopt this type of model and help patients with chronic illnesses to be accepted as part of the society.The show ended with awards being presented to musicians including drummer Arun Kumar.

A few songs performed at event

Kannadaaa, Romaanchanavee Kannada by SPB & chorus

Maamaravello by SPB

Nodaiah Kwate Lingave by Pallavi

Tere mere beech me by SPB

Ee Bhoomi Bannada buguri by SPB

Shankara by SPB

Nanna iniyana by Pallavi

Mere rang me by SPB and chorus

Cheluve ondu keLtini by SPB and Pallavi

Kai tuttu kottoLe by SPB

Deepavu ninnade by Pallavi

Kanasalu neene by SPB and Pallavi

Tumse milne ki tamanna by SPB