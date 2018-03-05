BENGALURU:With the Standing Order Act for the IT industry in the state set for renewal in 2019, the 600-strong Karnataka State IT/ ITes Trade Union, are planning on raising awareness and holding consultations with IT professionals throughout the state on ways to best push their interest forward. This is a chance for these professionals to make way for better and standardised HR policies.

Vineet Vakil, general secretary of the Karnataka IT and ITes Trade Union that was formed soon after the widespread layoffs in the sector, tells CE, “We are first planning on conducting meetings all over Bengaluru at various IT hubs such as Marathahalli, Bellandur, Nagavara. We want to take inputs and create a sort of public opinion on various issues related to the Act. Then, we will create a model that keeps in mind our interest and we will submit it to the government”.

Standing Orders are a set of rules that needs to be followed by every industry sector to ensure some basic service conditions of workers and employees. In Karnataka, the IT sector is exempt from such a rule subject to the adherence of certain conditions. “Many companies have very good leave policy, others do not. Many others have arbitrary hire and fire conditions but no standard compensation models. We want to know what the exact condition of workers are in various places,” he says. He further says that these consultations will be held throughout the year and even in other districts such as Mangaluru and Mysuru.

The IT Union is also thinking to organise politically so that their voices are easily heard. Last Sunday, the IT union was part of a youth convention organised by the CPI (M). Vineet says, “We are an independent organisation and will continue being so. However, our members need to be more aware politically. If any party comes to help our cause then we welcome it.”