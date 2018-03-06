BENGALURU: Class 12 CBSE students were a happy lot after the first day of the examination on Monday. Reason: The English paper on day one of the examination was simple and easy.A few students, however, found the paper to be lengthy. “Though the paper was easy, I found it to be lengthy. But somehow I managed to answer all the questions,” said a student who appeared for the examination at National Hill View Public School here.Even a few teachers found the paper to be lengthy.

Class 12 students coming out

after finishing their exam in the city

on Monday I NAGARAJA GADEKAL

“Though the paper looked simple, students ended up writing a lengthy paper as they had to write and elaborate. But if a student has practised well and knows how to manage time, he or she can score 90 marks,” said an English teacher of one of the schools in the city.

Meanwhile, PU II students, who had their Biology paper on Monday, too felt that their paper was easy. “There were many questions repeated from previous year question papers. I had solved the papers of last two years and I found this year’s paper to be similar to them,” said a student.

There were no incidents of paper leakage or students/question papers reaching the examination centre late reported from anywhere in the state. However, on Monday, of the 1,63,281 candidates for the Biology paper, 3,966 were absent. And in Business Studies, 8,787 candidates of the 2,2,845 were absent and one case of malpractice was reported.