Comedy special Uterus & I by women
Published: 06th March 2018
BENGALURU : Put your laughing pants on for ‘Uterus & I’, a stand-up special written and performed by five stand-up comediennes from Bengaluru focusing on many tales of womanhood, the perils of queefing, the glory of menopause and of course the love-hate relationship with their uterus. Uterus & I comprises of Shrirupa Sengupta, Sejal Bhat, Pragya Sharoof, Khyati Raja and Seema Rao Narayan. The entry to the event at Primal - The Bar, Koramangala 6th Block on March 8, costs `400. The show will begin at 8 pm. Tickets are available on insider.in. For further information, contact on 080 4621 8500.