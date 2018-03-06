BENGALURU : Group of slacklining enthusiasts have been practising the sport in Cubbon Park for the past four to five years. Concerned about the safety of the trees, the Department of Horticulture and Park Security Officials have been asking the community to seek official permission to practise the sport in the park. They say the sport may harm the trees and even injure slackliners.Players counter that park authorities have no right to restrict people from playing around trees, and that slackliners take extra care – even carrying a tree-protection kit – to ensure that they do no harm to the greenery.

Slacklining is balancing and walking across a tautly-stretched line/band. In the park, these lines are usually tied around two close-standing trees. Saurabh Ketkar, an enthusiastic slackliner, says, “Off late, the security asks us to take permission and stops us from practising the sport. More than performing it as a sport we perform it as a healthy activity and we make sure we use protection all the time, it’s not like we are damaging the trees.”

Players slacklining at Cubbon Park

Deputy Director of the Department of Horticulture, Cubbon Park, Mahantesh Murgod says, “The trees are very old in Cubbon Park, who will be responsible if these trees fall and hurt someone?”

Advocate MG Kumar says, “In case of any mishap due negligence by the park authorities, the horticulture department will be held accountable. However, in this case, instead of stopping the sport completely, they should provide for an alternative.”

Samar, who has taken classes in adventure tourism in New Zealand and practises slacklining in Mumbai and Bengaluru, says, “Earlier they would let us practice the sport on Sundays but now that is also a problem. We are now left without a space to practise this sport. We are pro-active, eco-friendly people who are out there to enjoy the sport. I don’t think the tree belongs to anyone, it is its own self, as long as I am not harming it I should be allowed to play around it,” he says adding, Ironically, they allow people to drink beer and make out in the park but they don’t allow us to play this sport.”

Prashanth, who was one of the first slackliner enthusiasts who started the community in the park, says, “It was an outdoor sport that was started way back in 2013. The community is a flourishing and we help beginners through the idea of slacklines. I see why the authorities have raised objections but I think it’s unfortunate that this happened.” He adds, “I hope the authority can see what joy the sport brings to the community. It is pretty harmless. We all love Nature, we know our limits and how to work with the environment. There is a tree protection kit every slack liner carries.”

What is slacklining?

Slacklining is the act of tying a flat rope between two anchors, which is usually two trees and walking on it. It is almost similar to slack rope walking or tightrope walking. This sport has been adopted across countless cities across the world. In recent years slackliners have been repeatedly confronted with the argument of damaging the trees due to the pressure that these tightropes could have on them. However, studies have been conducted and most slackliners use precautionary measures to ensure this sport continues to remain an eco-friendly one.