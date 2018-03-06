BENGALURU : Beerappa’s Angst, a film conceptualised by Leo F Saldanha and Bhargavi Rao, will be screened at Lecture Hall, National Institute for Advanced Studies, followed by a discussion on the proposed ‘Science City’, today at 4 pm. This film problematises the building of a massive military-industrial-nuclear-complex in Challakere, Chitradurga, 250 kms north of Bengaluru, that is displacing over 3 lakh people and about 2.5 lakh livestock.

Based on interviews with communities impacted by these ongoing developments, the film discusses the environmental and social impacts and also presents risk assessments, of building such sensitive facilities in ecologically sensitive and socio-economically supportive Amrit Mahal Kaval grasslands of Challakere.

The film has been produced by Amrit Mahal Kaval Hitarakshana Haagu Horata Samithi